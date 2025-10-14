Mirage OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Thriller Starring Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali

Mirage OTT release date announced: Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam thriller will start streaming on SonyLiv from October 20, 2025.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mirage OTT release date
Malayalam movie Mirage OTT release date out
  • Malayalam thriller Mirage, starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles, will soon release on OTT

  • It released in theatres on September 19, 2025

  • The psychological thriller is co-written and directed by Jeethu Joseph

Exciting news for the fans of Jeethu Joseph as his Malayalam-language psychological thriller, Mirage, is on the way for its much-awaited OTT release. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in key roles, the film is all set to enthral the viewers in the digital space after a month of its theatrical release on September 19, 2025. For those eager to watch the thriller from the comfort of their homes, Mirage will start streaming online during Diwali.

When and where to watch Mirage on OTT

Mirage will start streaming on SonyLIV from October 20, 2025. The streamer took to social media to announce the news with a new trailer. "Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV," read the caption alongside the post.

The film will be available for streaming on SonyLIV in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.

About Mirage

Mirage follows Abhirami, who is searching for her fiancé, Kiran, who is missing. She teams up with an investigative journalist, Ashwin, who helps her in the search. They unravel a series of secrets that are darker and mysterious.

It also stars Arjun Syam Gopan, Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, and Hannah Reji Koshy. The film has been co-written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.

Mirage box office

The film opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative. As per reports, the lifetime box office collection of Mirage is approximately Rs 5.25 - Rs 5.28 crore in India.

Published At:
