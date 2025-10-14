Mirage OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Thriller Starring Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali

Exciting news for the fans of Jeethu Joseph as his Malayalam-language psychological thriller, Mirage, is on the way for its much-awaited OTT release. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in key roles, the film is all set to enthral the viewers in the digital space after a month of its theatrical release on September 19, 2025. For those eager to watch the thriller from the comfort of their homes, Mirage will start streaming online during Diwali.