Mirage OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Thriller Starring Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali

Exciting news for the fans of Jeethu Joseph as his Malayalam-language psychological thriller, Mirage, is on the way for its much-awaited OTT release. Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali in key roles, the film is all set to enthral the viewers in the digital space after a month of its theatrical release on September 19, 2025. For those eager to watch the thriller from the comfort of their homes, Mirage will start streaming online during Diwali.
When and where to watch Mirage on OTT
Mirage will start streaming on SonyLIV from October 20, 2025. The streamer took to social media to announce the news with a new trailer. "Every story hides a secret. This one hides many. #Mirage streaming from Oct 20th only on Sony LIV," read the caption alongside the post.
The film will be available for streaming on SonyLIV in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali.
About Mirage
Mirage follows Abhirami, who is searching for her fiancé, Kiran, who is missing. She teams up with an investigative journalist, Ashwin, who helps her in the search. They unravel a series of secrets that are darker and mysterious.
It also stars Arjun Syam Gopan, Hakim Shahjahan, Deepak Parambol, and Hannah Reji Koshy. The film has been co-written and directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Mirage box office
The film opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative. As per reports, the lifetime box office collection of Mirage is approximately Rs 5.25 - Rs 5.28 crore in India.