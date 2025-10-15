They Call Him OG OTT Release: Here's When And Where Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Expected To Make Digital Debut

They Call Him OG is reportedly making its OTT debut this October
Pawan Kalyan starrer released in theatres on September 25, 2025
It has crossed the Rs 190 crore mark in India
They Call Him OG OTT release update: Pawan Kalyan starrer opened in the theatres on September 25, 2025. The film is still running in theatres and will soon make its digital debut post its theatrical run. OG marks Pawan Kalyan's second film of the year after Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Also starring Emraan Hashmi, the Telugu gangster drama was praised for the performances, action sequences, cinematography and the narrative. As per reports, OG is heading to make its OTT debut this month itself. If you missed watching the film in theatres, you can enjoy it online.
When and where to watch They Call Him OG online?
According to a report in Glute, OTT giant Netflix acquired They Call Him OG's streaming rights for a whopping amount even before its theatrical release. It is said to be available to stream on the streamer from Thursday, October 23, 2025, almost one month after it hit the theatres.
The official release date is awaited.
They Call Him OG box office
OG opened at Rs 84.75 crore (with paid previews), but the collections dropped significantly from Day 2, and till Day 20, it failed to show growth in its earnings. The action drama failed to even cross the Rs 170 crore mark in its first week, as it earned Rs 169.3 crore nett in India. It received yet another major blow in the second week by earning only Rs 18.5 crore. Pawan Kalyan starrer is struggling at the box office as Kantara Chapter 1 has handicapped its collections. OG's total collection stands at Rs 191.9 crore after 20 days. It seems hard for the film to reach the Rs 200 crore mark.
Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, the film also starred Priyanka Arul Mohan, Neha Shetty, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj, with Prakash Raj, Sudhev Nair, Subhaleka Sudhakar, and Harish Uthaman.
It was directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainments.