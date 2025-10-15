They Call Him OG OTT Release: Here's When And Where Pawan Kalyan Starrer Is Expected To Make Digital Debut

They Call Him OG box office

OG opened at Rs 84.75 crore (with paid previews), but the collections dropped significantly from Day 2, and till Day 20, it failed to show growth in its earnings. The action drama failed to even cross the Rs 170 crore mark in its first week, as it earned Rs 169.3 crore nett in India. It received yet another major blow in the second week by earning only Rs 18.5 crore. Pawan Kalyan starrer is struggling at the box office as Kantara Chapter 1 has handicapped its collections. OG's total collection stands at Rs 191.9 crore after 20 days. It seems hard for the film to reach the Rs 200 crore mark.