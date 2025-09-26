FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

A group of Pawn Kalyan's fans landed in legal trouble for organising an event in Bengaluru ahead of OG's release
The event was part of fan-led promotional activities for They Call Him OG, which was reportedly held without permission
After consulting with a local court, the Madivala Police filed an FIR against the organisers
Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG, had a phenomenal start in India and worldwide. It has crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in India and earned over Rs 150 crore globally. Amidst the film breaking records at the box office, Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against some of the actor-politician's fans for allegedly organising an unauthorised event ahead of the film's release. It was part of promotional activities by fans for They Call Him OG.
FIR against Pawan Kalyan's fans
As per a report in PTI, the Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association organised the unauthorised event ahead of OG's release. According to police, fans had held a stage event and celebrations outside Sandhya Theatre in the Madiwala area of the city. They had a DJ system setup and stage, but reportedly didn't take prior permission from the authorities, for which the FIR was registered against the members.
On receiving a tip-off, the police arrived on the spot on Wednesday (September 24) and seized the sound equipment. They also asked the organisers to dismantle the stage immediately to avoid any disturbance or public inconvenience.
There was a brief tense situation when members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) objected to the celebration. There are no reports of any violence or clashes.
OG has been directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya. The gangster drama also stars Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.