FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG, had a phenomenal start in India and worldwide. It has crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in India and earned over Rs 150 crore globally. Amidst the film breaking records at the box office, Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against some of the actor-politician's fans for allegedly organising an unauthorised event ahead of the film's release. It was part of promotional activities by fans for They Call Him OG.