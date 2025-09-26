FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

Reportedly, fans of Pawan Kalyan had held a stage event for OG and celebrations outside Sandhya Theatre in the Madiwala area of the city.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
OG fans in Bengaluru land in trouble
Pawan Kalyan's fans in Bengaluru land in trouble over screening of OG without permission Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A group of Pawn Kalyan's fans landed in legal trouble for organising an event in Bengaluru ahead of OG's release

  • The event was part of fan-led promotional activities for They Call Him OG, which was reportedly held without permission

  • After consulting with a local court, the Madivala Police filed an FIR against the organisers

Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG, had a phenomenal start in India and worldwide. It has crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in India and earned over Rs 150 crore globally. Amidst the film breaking records at the box office, Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against some of the actor-politician's fans for allegedly organising an unauthorised event ahead of the film's release. It was part of promotional activities by fans for They Call Him OG.

FIR against Pawan Kalyan's fans

As per a report in PTI, the Bangalore Pawan Kalyan Fans Association organised the unauthorised event ahead of OG's release. According to police, fans had held a stage event and celebrations outside Sandhya Theatre in the Madiwala area of the city. They had a DJ system setup and stage, but reportedly didn't take prior permission from the authorities, for which the FIR was registered against the members.

They Call Him OG box office collection Day 1 - X
OG Box Office Collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes 2025's Biggest Opener; Beats Coolie, War 2 And Others

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On receiving a tip-off, the police arrived on the spot on Wednesday (September 24) and seized the sound equipment. They also asked the organisers to dismantle the stage immediately to avoid any disturbance or public inconvenience.

Related Content
Related Content

There was a brief tense situation when members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) objected to the celebration. There are no reports of any violence or clashes.

After consulting with a local court, the Madivala Police filed the FIR against the organisers.

Pawan Kalyan's OG movie twitter review - X
OG Movie X Review: Is Pawan Kalyan Starrer Worth The Hype? Check Out Netizens' Reactions

BY Garima Das

OG has been directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya. The gangster drama also stars Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan: When Is Asia Cup 2025 Final?

  2. Suryakumar Yadav Pleads Not Guilty At ICC Hearing; Told To Not Make Political Remarks

  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  4. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  5. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  3. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  4. Sonam Wangchuk Misled Locals, Instigated Protestors, Alleges MHA

  5. Day In Pics: September 25, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  2. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  3. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  4. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

World News

  1. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  2. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  3. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

Latest Stories

  1. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  2. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  3. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

  4. Did Sameer Wankhede's Wife Take A Dig At Aryan Khan's The Bads Of Bollywood? Check Out Her Instagram Post

  5. Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Aries, Cancer, and Pisces

  6. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  7. PKL 12: Dabang Delhi KC Regain Top Spot With Dominant Display Against U Mumba

  8. International Emmy Awards 2025 Nominations Full List: Amar Singh Chamkila, Ludwig, Rivals Secure Multiple Nods