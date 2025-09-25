They Call Him OG has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Pawan Kalyan is presented in a refreshing character, and netizens are in awe of the Power Star's style, gangster swag and screen presence. Some have also raved about the action choreography, technical aspects, and music by Thaman S. Director Sujeeth has also been praised for delivering a "mass entertainer." While many have already declared OG a "blockbuster."