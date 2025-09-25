OG Movie X Review: Is Pawan Kalyan Starrer Worth The Hype? Check Out Netizens' Reactions

They Call Him OG/OG X Review: Pawan Kalyan starrer has received mixed reactions from netizens.

OG movie X review
Pawan Kalyan's OG movie twitter review Photo: X
Telugu drama They Call Him OG or OG, starring Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi, released in theatres on September 25, with paid premieres on September 24. To get the maximum number of screens and a good opening, Mirai producer TG Vishwa Prasad has pulled Teja Sajja's film from screens ‘out of respect’ for Sujeeth’s gangster drama. OG movie public reviews are out on X (formerly known as Twitter). Have a look at OG movie X review here.

They Call Him OG has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Pawan Kalyan is presented in a refreshing character, and netizens are in awe of the Power Star's style, gangster swag and screen presence. Some have also raved about the action choreography, technical aspects, and music by Thaman S. Director Sujeeth has also been praised for delivering a "mass entertainer." While many have already declared OG a "blockbuster."

But one X user remarked that "the relationships and connections lack weight, leaving the narrative feeling hollow." Another wrote, "Content-wise strictly average. Fans can watch this movie for Pawan Kalyan."

OG movie X review

Pawan Kalyan OG release cancelled in North America - X
Pawan Kalyan's OG Shows Cancelled In North America? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

OG box office

OG's pre-sales figures are quite impressive, and it created a tsunami at the box office, especially in North America, after its premiere. According to Sacnilk, the film had a strong start as its premiere collection has crossed Rs 23 crore mark, which is the biggest premiere day collection in India. Pawan Kalyan's last film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, earned Rs 15 crore with its premiere shows.

Till now, OG has minted Rs 16.9 crore on Day 1. According to predictions, it could easily rake in Rs 70-75 crores (including paid previews) at the Indian box office.

South films releasing in theatres this week - X
Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG To Malayalam Action Thriller Karam: South Films Releasing In Theatres This Week

BY Garima Das

OG is produced by DVV Danayya for DVV Entertainment. The film also stars Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles.

