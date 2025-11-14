De De Pyaar De 2 X Review: Netizens Give Their Verdict On Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Starrer; Call It A Perfect Entertainer

De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, hit the screens today, November 14. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have returned to the franchise with their respective roles of Ashish and Ayesha. This time, the main obstacle in their relationship is Ayesha's father (R Madhavan), who brings Meezaan's character, Aditya, a childhood friend of Ayesha, hoping that he will win over his daughter, and she will part ways with Ashish.