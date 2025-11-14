De De Pyaar De 2 X Review: Netizens Give Their Verdict On Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Starrer; Call It A Perfect Entertainer

De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theatres on November 14, 2025.
The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, and Gautami Kapoor in key roles.
It has opened to positive reviews from netizens.
De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster, hit the screens today, November 14. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh have returned to the franchise with their respective roles of Ashish and Ayesha. This time, the main obstacle in their relationship is Ayesha's father (R Madhavan), who brings Meezaan's character, Aditya, a childhood friend of Ayesha, hoping that he will win over his daughter, and she will part ways with Ashish.
The film generated positive buzz ahead of its release and the advance booking figure for Day 1 was also quite good. Though De De Pyaar De 2 received mixed reviews from critics, netizens have given thumbs up to it, calling it a "perfect family entertainer" and even "better" than its predecessor. Have a look at De De Pyaar De 2 netizens' reactions here.
De De Pyaar De 2 X review
One user called the film a "Massive Blend of Humour, Drama, Romance, Light Action with a Perfect & Phenomenal Cast." while another tweeted, "#DeDePyaarDe2 is a charming rollercoaster of emotions that brings love, laughter, & maturity to the forefront. With Ajay Devgn effortlessly balancing wit & wisdom, R. Madhavan adding warmth and flair, & Rakul Preet Singh lighting up the screen with her infectious energy (sic)."
The romantic comedy is directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.
De De Pyaar De box office prediction
The first part instalment of De De Pyaar De opened at Rs 10.41 crore (including paid previews). It was released in 3200 screens in India and 650 overseas. The film's lifetime haul was Rs 104.13 crore in India and Rs 143 crore worldwide.
The sequel is expected to open in the range of Rs 7-8 crore.