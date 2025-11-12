De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells Over 5000 Tickets, Collecting More Than Rs 19 Lakh

De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are back with De De Pyaar De (2019) sequel. The film is slated for release on November 14, with advance bookings having opened on November 11. The advance booking report of De De Pyaar De 2 indicates that the romantic comedy will have a promising start.
De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking
According to Sacnilk, more than 5000 tickets have been sold. The gross sales of tickets for the 2D version is Rs 19.19 lakh so far. With block seats, the film has sold tickets worth over Rs 1.37 crore. As of now, De De Pyaar De 2 will have a total of 2676 shows all over India.
The highest number of tickets booked is 34.12 lakhs in Delhi, followed by Maharashtra, where 31.51 lakhs tickets have been sold. In Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, so far 8.8 and 8.17 lakhs tickets have been booked. The least number of tickets booked for Ajay's film is Assam and Himachal Pradesh. The pre-sales figure is expected to pick up till the release date.
About De De Pyaar De 2
The sequel starts where the first instalment left off. Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) are still in love, but this time, the latter will take the former to her house to introduce her boyfriend to her parents. They approve their relationship first but later, twist comes when they come to know about the huge age gap between Ashish and Ayesha. R Madhavan (who plays Rakul's father) is the new obstacle in their relationship, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Ayesha and Ashish part ways.
The first part follows the story of Ashish, a 50-year-old man who is in love with Ayesha, who is half his age. Ashish seeks approval from his family and, with the help of his ex-wife (Tabu), he reconciles with both his family and his girlfriend.
De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.
It also stars Meezaan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.