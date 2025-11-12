De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells Over 5000 Tickets, Collecting More Than Rs 19 Lakh

De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer will hit the screens on November 14.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking report
De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking report for Day 1 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking report: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are back with De De Pyaar De (2019) sequel. The film is slated for release on November 14, with advance bookings having opened on November 11. The advance booking report of De De Pyaar De 2 indicates that the romantic comedy will have a promising start.

De De Pyaar De 2 advance booking

According to Sacnilk, more than 5000 tickets have been sold. The gross sales of tickets for the 2D version is Rs 19.19 lakh so far. With block seats, the film has sold tickets worth over Rs 1.37 crore. As of now, De De Pyaar De 2 will have a total of 2676 shows all over India.

The highest number of tickets booked is 34.12 lakhs in Delhi, followed by Maharashtra, where 31.51 lakhs tickets have been sold. In Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, so far 8.8 and 8.17 lakhs tickets have been booked. The least number of tickets booked for Ajay's film is Assam and Himachal Pradesh. The pre-sales figure is expected to pick up till the release date.

De De Pyaar De 2 motion poster with cast unveiled - Instagram
De De Pyaar De 2 First Look: Motion Poster Ft. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About De De Pyaar De 2

The sequel starts where the first instalment left off. Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) are still in love, but this time, the latter will take the former to her house to introduce her boyfriend to her parents. They approve their relationship first but later, twist comes when they come to know about the huge age gap between Ashish and Ayesha. R Madhavan (who plays Rakul's father) is the new obstacle in their relationship, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Ayesha and Ashish part ways.

Related Content
Related Content

The first part follows the story of Ashish, a 50-year-old man who is in love with Ayesha, who is half his age. Ashish seeks approval from his family and, with the help of his ex-wife (Tabu), he reconciles with both his family and his girlfriend.

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 trailer out - YouTube
De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

BY Garima Das

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. 

It also stars Meezaan, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site