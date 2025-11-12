De De Pyaar De 2 Advance Booking Report: Ajay Devgn Starrer Sells Over 5000 Tickets, Collecting More Than Rs 19 Lakh

About De De Pyaar De 2

The sequel starts where the first instalment left off. Ashish (Ajay Devgn) and Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh) are still in love, but this time, the latter will take the former to her house to introduce her boyfriend to her parents. They approve their relationship first but later, twist comes when they come to know about the huge age gap between Ashish and Ayesha. R Madhavan (who plays Rakul's father) is the new obstacle in their relationship, leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Ayesha and Ashish part ways.