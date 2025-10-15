De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

The 3-minute and 4-second trailer opens with Ayesha telling her parents (Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor) that she is in love with a man, older than her. Initially, they agree, saying they have no problem with the age gap, but things change when Ayesha introduces Ashish to her parents, as they realise that Aashish is almost as old as Ayesha’s father. The trailer also shows Meezaan Jafri, hired by Ayesha’s parents to form a relationship with their daughter so that she breaks up with Ashish.