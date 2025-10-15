De De Pyaar De 2 Trailer: Ajay Devgn Navigates Love And Complex Family Dynamics; Locks Horns With R Madhavan

De De Pyaar De 2 trailer promises fun, drama, and romance
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh are reprising their roles. R Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri are the new additions
The rom-com will hit the screens on November 14, 2025
The makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer for De De Pyaar De 2, the sequel to the 2019 drama. The first instalment follows the story of Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 50-year-old man who is in love with Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), who is half his age. The twist comes when Ashish’s former wife (Tabu) enters the picture. Ashish seeks approval from his family and, with the help of his ex-wife, he reconciles with both his family and Ayesha.
The sequel starts where the first part left off. Ashish and Ayesha are still in love, but this time, the latter will take the former to her house to introduce her boyfriend to her parents, and the matter turns even worse, as R Madhavan (who plays Rakul's father) leaves no stone unturned to ensure that Ayesha and Ashish part ways.
The 3-minute and 4-second trailer opens with Ayesha telling her parents (Madhavan and Gautami Kapoor) that she is in love with a man, older than her. Initially, they agree, saying they have no problem with the age gap, but things change when Ayesha introduces Ashish to her parents, as they realise that Aashish is almost as old as Ayesha’s father. The trailer also shows Meezaan Jafri, hired by Ayesha’s parents to form a relationship with their daughter so that she breaks up with Ashish.
Like the first part, the second instalment also promises to be a fun ride with lots of humour, romance, chaos and drama. It would be interesting to see how Ajay's Ashish navigates love and the family dynamics in the sequel.
Watch De De Pyaar De 2 trailer here
The original was helmed by Akiv Ali, while the sequel has been directed by Anshul Sharma. It is written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ranjan, and Ankur Garg. De De Pyaar De 2 will be released in theatres on November 14, 2025.