De De Pyaar De 2 First Look: Motion Poster Ft. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh Unveiled

De De Pyaar De 2: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh starrer sequel will release in November this year. R Madhavan and Meezaan Jafri are the new entrants to the cast.

De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2 motion poster with cast unveiled Photo: Instagram
  • De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles

  • The romantic comedy will hit the screens on November 14, 2025

  • It is directed by Anshul Sharma and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.

The makers on Saturday shared the first look motion poster of De De Pyaar De 2, revealing the cast. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s hit romantic comedy De De Pyaar De sequel has an interesting cast, including R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The motion poster gives us a glimpse into the De De Pyaar De sequel's storyline, which seems to be full of drama and chaos.

Sharing De De Pyaar De 2's motion poster on his Instagram handle, Ajay wrote, "Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval? 🫣 #PyaarVsParivaar #DeDePyaarDe2 in cinemas 14th November, 2025 (sic)."

The film marks Ajay's second comedy film of the year after Son Of Sardaar 2.

The poster shows Rakul Preet's Ayesha's family throwing Ajay out of a car, which hints that his love story will face ups and downs in the sequel as well.

In the previous instalment, Ajay had to face his ex-wife Tabu when he brought his young girlfriend (Rakul Preet) to meet his family. In the sequel, Madhavan is reportedly playing Rakul's on-screen father, and he will have a battle with Ajay’s character, Ashish.

De De Pyaar De 2 release date

The romantic comedy is directed by Anshul Sharma and written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg, it is all set to hit the screens on November 14, 2025.

