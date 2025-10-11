De De Pyaar De 2 First Look: Motion Poster Ft. Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh Unveiled

The makers on Saturday shared the first look motion poster of De De Pyaar De 2, revealing the cast. Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s hit romantic comedy De De Pyaar De sequel has an interesting cast, including R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The motion poster gives us a glimpse into the De De Pyaar De sequel's storyline, which seems to be full of drama and chaos.