De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Rom-Com Sees A Slight Growth, Lags Behind Raid 2

De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh returned to the sequel of De De Pyaar De after a gap of six years. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and had a strong opening at the box office and an impressive first weekend. But it failed to pass the crucial Monday test as the collection dropped drastically on Day 4. However, there was a slight rise in the earnings on Day 5 from Day 4. The expectations were higher for the film, but Rs 100 crore now seems difficult for the rom-com