De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn's Rom-Com Sees A Slight Growth, Lags Behind Raid 2

De De Pyaar De 2 has remained steady at the box office.
Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com crossed the Rs 40 crore mark in five days.
It is now inching closer to Rs 50 crore mark.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 5: Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh returned to the sequel of De De Pyaar De after a gap of six years. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and had a strong opening at the box office and an impressive first weekend. But it failed to pass the crucial Monday test as the collection dropped drastically on Day 4. However, there was a slight rise in the earnings on Day 5 from Day 4. The expectations were higher for the film, but Rs 100 crore now seems difficult for the rom-com
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, De De Pyaar De 2 collected an estimated Rs 5 crore nett on its first Tuesday, taking the total of five days to Rs 44 crore nett.
Check day-wise box office breakup of De De Pyaar De 2 after five days - (Source: Sacnilk)
Friday: Rs 8.75 crore
Saturday: Rs 12.25 crore
Sunday: Rs 13.75 crore
Monday: Rs 4.25 crore
Tuesday: Rs 5 crore
Total: Rs 44 crore
It had an occupancy rate of 16.53% on Tuesday. Morning shows recorded 7.96% footfall, and improved during the afternoon shows with 12.80% occupancy rate, further improved to 16.45% during the evening shows, and maximum occupancy of 28.91% during the night shows.
De De Pyaar De 2 is lagging behind Ajay's previous sequels- Drishyam 2 and Raid 2. Raid 2 collected Rs 78.75 crore in its first five days, while Drishyam 2 earned Rs 86.49 crore. Shaitaan also performed better than De De Pyaar De 2 in the same period, by earning Rs 67.75 crore.
Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film also starred R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.