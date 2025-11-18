De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop On First Monday

De De Pyaar De 2 failed the Monday test.
Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer missed the Rs 40 crore mark by a small margin.
The age-gap comedy hit the theatres on November 14.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection day 4: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh starrer De De Pyaar De 2 hit the screens on November 14. It had a strong start at the box office and witnessed a huge rise in its collections during the weekend. But the collection dropped significantly on Day 4, its first Monday. Here's the box office collection of De De Pyaar De 2.
De De Pyaar De 2 box office collection Day 4
De De Pyaar De 2 earned only an estimated Rs 4.25 crore on Day 4. It was a significant decline from its Sunday collection of Rs 13.75 crore, a slight improvement from its Saturday earnings of Rs 12.25 crore, which was a huge increase from its opening day (Friday) collection of Rs 8.75 crore.
According to Sacnilk, the current box office collection of De De Pyaar De 2 in India stands at Rs 39 crore. This is much lower than Ajay's previous release of this year—Raid 2, another sequel. The first four-day collection of the crime thriller was Rs 71.25 crore. However, De De Pyaar De 2 is ahead of Son of Sardaar 2, which also released this year. Its four-day earning was Rs 27.1 crore.
The age-gap comedy registered a very low 9.96% Hindi occupancy on Monday. Morning shows recorded the lowest occupancy of 6.53%, and improved to 9.42% during the afternoon shows. Evening shows witnessed a slight improvement of 10.07% and further increased to 13.82% during the night shows.
De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, written by Tarun Jain and Luv Ranjan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ranjan, and Ankur Garg.
It also stars R Madhavan, Meezaan Jafri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ishita Dutta and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.