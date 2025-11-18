De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh Starrer Witnesses Huge Drop On First Monday

According to Sacnilk, the current box office collection of De De Pyaar De 2 in India stands at Rs 39 crore. This is much lower than Ajay's previous release of this year—Raid 2, another sequel. The first four-day collection of the crime thriller was Rs 71.25 crore. However, De De Pyaar De 2 is ahead of Son of Sardaar 2, which also released this year. Its four-day earning was Rs 27.1 crore.