OG box office collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG or OG hit the screens on Thursday (September 25). The paid previews were held on Wednesday evening. Despite mixed reviews, Sujeeth's directorial had a thunderous opening at the box office, not only in India but also worldwide. OG has become the biggest opener in Indian cinema for 2025, by beating the opening-day haul of big films of the year like Sikandar, Coolie, War 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par, among others.
They Call Him OG box office collection day 1
According to Sacnilk, the Telugu gangster drama raked in Rs 20.25 crore from its premiere and an estimated Rs 70 crore from its opening day, taking the total collection to over Rs 90 crore. With this, it is the highest-grossing opening yet, as compared to Pawan Kalyan's previous releases like Bro, Bheemla Nayak, Vakeel Saab and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.
The film witnessed almost 70% percent occupancy in Telugu-speaking regions. In Hyderabad, it had over 1200 shows with 82% occupancy. Bengaluru saw around 1067 shows with approximately 47.25% occupancy. In Vijayawada, there were 279 shows with approximately 94% occupancy.
Throughout the day, the occupancy rates of the Pawan Kalyan starrer remained solid. The afternoon and the evening shows had occupancy rates of 61.73% and 67.00%, while the morning and night shows performed even better with 71.15% and 77.51%.
OG box office worldwide collection
The same trade website claimed that OG's global collections have already crossed the Rs 150 crore mark and surpassed the lifetime collection of Pawan Kalyan's previous releases.
OG, produced by DVV Danayya for DVV Entertainment, also stars Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key roles.