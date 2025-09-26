OG box office collection Day 1: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi starrer They Call Him OG or OG hit the screens on Thursday (September 25). The paid previews were held on Wednesday evening. Despite mixed reviews, Sujeeth's directorial had a thunderous opening at the box office, not only in India but also worldwide. OG has become the biggest opener in Indian cinema for 2025, by beating the opening-day haul of big films of the year like Sikandar, Coolie, War 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par, among others.