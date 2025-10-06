They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

They Call Him OG has made a gross collection of Rs 213.4 crore in India, as per Sacnilk, while the worldwide collection stands at Rs 278 crore
Pawan Kalyan starrer has become the highest-grosser in Telugu for 2025
It will soon cross the Rs 300 crore mark globally
They Call Him OG box office collection day 11: Pawan Kalyan starrer They Call Him OG or OG hit the screens on September 25 amid huge expectations. The Sujeeth-directed gangster drama enjoyed a dhamakedaar opening and crossed the Rs 140 crore mark in India in its opening weekend. Globally, it crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone in just three days. The first week collection of OG was Rs 169.3 crore as per Sacnilk. The collections saw a dip in Week 2. However, the Pawan Kalyan starrer has become the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2025 so far.
They Call Him OG box office collection
After an almost 170 crore opening weekend haul, there was a decline in OG's box office collection in the second week. On its 2nd Friday, the film collected Rs 4.75 crore and maintained the same pace on Day 10 (second Saturday) as it raked in Rs 4.6 crore and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 11, taking the total box office collection to Rs 183.00 net in India in eleven days of its release. It is expected to reach the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of this weekend.
OG is the highest-grosser in Telugu
DVV Entertainment, the production house behind OG, shared on X (formerly Twitter) that OG has become the highest-grosser in Telugu for 2025. The production house shared a poster with a caption that read: "Alalika Kadhalaka Bhayapadele…Kshanakshanamoka Thala Thegi Padele…Pralayamu Yedhuruga Nilabadele..Meti Dhaatiki Lokam Hadale…#OG is the highest grossing Telugu Film of 2025 (sic)".
The gross collection of OG stands at Rs 213.4 crore as per Sacnilk, while the worldwide collection is Rs 278 crore.
It has crossed the collections of Anil Ravipudi-directed Venkatesh, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Meenakshi Chaudhary starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which was the highest-grossing film in Telugu for 2025, with a reported haul of Rs 255.2 crore.
Apart from Pawan Kalyan, OG also starred Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Priyanka Mohan in key roles.
Post its theatrical run, the film will start streaming on Netflix. The OTT release date of OG is yet to be announced.