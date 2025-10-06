They Call Him OG: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Telugu Film Of 2025

They Call Him OG box office collection

After an almost 170 crore opening weekend haul, there was a decline in OG's box office collection in the second week. On its 2nd Friday, the film collected Rs 4.75 crore and maintained the same pace on Day 10 (second Saturday) as it raked in Rs 4.6 crore and Rs 4.35 crore on Day 11, taking the total box office collection to Rs 183.00 net in India in eleven days of its release. It is expected to reach the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of this weekend.