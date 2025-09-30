Pawan Kalyan condemned boycott calls or restricting films based on regional disputes
He doesn't "support" that Rishab Shetty starred Kantara Chapter 1 should be restricted in the Telugu states
The OG actor said that "art and cinema must spread joy, bridge cultures, and bring people together, not drive them apart"
Kantara Chapter 1 is all set for its grand theatrical release this Dussehra on October 2. The advance booking of the film hints that it will have a thunderous opening at the box office. However, ahead of its release, a boycott trend started against Rishab Shetty starrer on social media. Telugu audiences are against the release of Kantara Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh. Amid this, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has issued a public statement, condemning the boycott calls and urging for harmony, peace and unity within the film industry.
Pawan Kalyan's statement on Kantara boycott calls
Pawan Kalyan, in his statement, said, "Cinema, music, sports, and cultural arts have no boundaries of language, region, caste, or religion. Their core purpose is to entertain and connect people from all walks of life."
He calls it "unfortunate that some individuals, driven by personal agendas, have tried to block the screening" of They Call Him OG in theatres across Karnataka, like the other Telugu films that had faced similar hurdles in the past. He doesn't "support this thinking" that Kantara should be restricted in the Telugu states.
"Art and cinema must spread joy, bridge cultures, and bring people together, not drive them apart. Every individual has the right to watch the film they love," added the Power Star.
The Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh also said that if anyone doesn't like a film, he or she can choose not to watch it, "but using personal hate or agendas to target films is simply unacceptable."
"Today, Indian cinema is being celebrated across the globe in every language. At a time like this, any attempt to confine art within regional limits must be strongly rejected. Let us support good films, wherever they come from," added the 54-year-old actor.
Why are there boycott calls for Kantara Chapter 1?
Pawan Kalyan's recent release, OG, faced hurdles in several regions in Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Recently, Bengaluru Police registered an FIR against some of the actor's fans for allegedly organising an unauthorised event ahead of the film's release. Several videos have gone viral on social media where the fans are seen protesting outside cinema halls where the movie is not screening due to unknown issues. In retaliation, the Telugu audience has called for a ban on Kantara Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh.
Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Kantara (2022), which was a blockbuster. Apart from acting, Shetty has also written and directed it.