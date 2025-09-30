Kantara Chapter 1 is all set for its grand theatrical release this Dussehra on October 2. The advance booking of the film hints that it will have a thunderous opening at the box office. However, ahead of its release, a boycott trend started against Rishab Shetty starrer on social media. Telugu audiences are against the release of Kantara Chapter 1 in Andhra Pradesh. Amid this, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has issued a public statement, condemning the boycott calls and urging for harmony, peace and unity within the film industry.