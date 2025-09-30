Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns Over Rs 80 Lakh In The Hindi Belt

The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to hit the screens this Thursday, October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra. The advance bookings have already started, with Karnataka leading the charge. Also, the advance booking report for the Hindi release of Kantara Chapter 1 shows a strong performance, with reports indicating strong ticket sales in the North belt. It is aiming to have a strong start in the Hindi language despite its clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.