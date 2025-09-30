Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Earns Over Rs 80 Lakh In The Hindi Belt

Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking has crossed Rs 6 crore in all languages ahead of its release
Rishab Shetty starrer has generated over Rs 80 lakh in the Hindi belt through pre-sales
The prequel is expected to have a bumper opening
The much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1 is all set to hit the screens this Thursday, October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra. The advance bookings have already started, with Karnataka leading the charge. Also, the advance booking report for the Hindi release of Kantara Chapter 1 shows a strong performance, with reports indicating strong ticket sales in the North belt. It is aiming to have a strong start in the Hindi language despite its clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.
Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi advance booking report
As per Sacnilk, Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 is dominating the advance booking scene, raking in a whopping Rs 6.51 crore in pre-sales. Almost 2 lakh tickets are sold in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The report also mentioned that with ‘block seats', the number is 10.84 crore. Block seats are usually reserved by theatres for last-minute bookings or for special promotions and studio schemes.
The highest ticket sales is in Karnataka, as over Rs 5 crore has come from the Kannada language by selling 1,46,616 tickets all across the nation. The Hindi advance booking figure is also quite impressive. The advance bookings in the Hindi belt have so far generated over 80 lakh by selling around 28,303 tickets for 4005 shows.
As per predictions, Kantara Chapter 1 will have a bigger opening than Kantara. The 2022 blockbuster reportedly opened at around Rs 2 crore in India. The lifetime haul of Kantara was Rs 400-450 crore.
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. It will release worldwide on October 2, in 2D and IMAX formats, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.