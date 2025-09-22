Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Rishab Shetty Starrer Promises To Be A Divine Spectacle Of 'Faith, Fury And Fire'

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 was released today and it promises a grand cinematic spectacle
Headlined by Rishab Shetty, the magnum opus will hit theatres on October 2, 2025
It also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Rukmini Vasanth
Hombale Films unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 on Monday, September 22. Like the previous one, the prequel also promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle. Kantara Chapter 1 is a pan-Indian film, originally made in Kannada. The Hindi trailer was launched by Hrithik Roshan, Prabhas unveiled the Telugu version, while Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sivakarthikeyan unveiled the Malayalam and Tamil versions of Kantara Chapter 1 trailer.
Watch Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi trailer here.
The almost 3-minute trailer starts with a young Shiva asking the reason behind the disappearance of his father during a Daiva Kola/Bhuta Kola performance inside the forest. He is told the story of his ancestors, who fought against tyrannical rule with the help of a legend.
Rishab Shetty plays a fierce warrior who is a saviour of the inhabitants of a land occupied by a ruthless king (Gulshan Devaiah). Villagers believe that a divine power will descend on earth to save them from injustice. Towards the end of the trailer, we see Rishab's character possessed by the Daiva Kola.
The story will deep dive into the origins of the mythological tradition, the ritual of Bhuta Kola in pre-colonial Karnataka, and the ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.
Presenting the trailer on social media, the makers wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 is our tribute to the land and people who made this journey possible. ❤️
After watching the trailer of Kantara Chapter 1, we are sure that the prequel will carry forward the legacy of the 2022 masterpiece with grandeur. The makers have shot an extensive war sequence for Kantara: Chapter 1 with national and international specialists, including over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 people.
It was shot in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, which makes it the biggest sequence in the history of Indian cinema. It is one of the most expensive films made in the Kannada film industry.
Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian film will hit the screens worldwide on October 2, 2025, in 2D and IMAX formats, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
Apart from Shetty, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.