Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets, Karnataka Leads The Charge

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to hit the screens on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. The pan-India film has been generating enough anticipation among the fans. The prequel is coming after a gap of three years from Kantara, which was a blockbuster. Karnataka was the first to open Kantara Chapter 1 movie advance booking on September 26, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions. It has seen a positive response in pre-sales ahead of its release and has beaten Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.