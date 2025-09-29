Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty Starrer Sells Over 1 Lakh Tickets, Karnataka Leads The Charge

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking Report: Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to have a thunderous opening. Many shows are showing houseful for Day 1.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Kantara: Chapter 1 advance booking
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 advance booking report Photo: Instagram
Summary
  • Kantara Chapter 1 has sold 1,33,708 tickets across all languages, earning Rs 4.84 crore

  • In Karnataka alone, the collection stood at Rs 4.33 crore with blocked seats

  • Rishab Shetty starrer will hit the screens on October 2

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 is all set to hit the screens on October 2, on the occasion of Dusshera and Gandhi Jayanti. The pan-India film has been generating enough anticipation among the fans. The prequel is coming after a gap of three years from Kantara, which was a blockbuster. Karnataka was the first to open Kantara Chapter 1 movie advance booking on September 26, followed by the Hindi and Telugu versions. It has seen a positive response in pre-sales ahead of its release and has beaten Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking

As per a report in Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 advance booking kick-started with a positive note. The film has sold 1,33,708 tickets across all languages, earning Rs 4.84 crore (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day for 5414 shows. With block seats, it has grossed around Rs 8.21 crore.

For the Kannada language, in Karnataka alone, the collection stood at Rs 4.33 crore with blocked seats. Bengaluru occupied the highest numbers at Rs 3.02 crore, followed by Mysore at Rs 31.13 lakh and Mangalore at Rs 23.45 lakh.

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 trailer - YouTube
Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Rishab Shetty Starrer Promises To Be A Divine Spectacle Of 'Faith, Fury And Fire'

BY Garima Das

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi advance booking

For the Hindi language, the advance booking collections of Kantara Chapter 1 stood highest in Mumbai at Rs 9.7 lakh, followed by NCR at Rs 2.61 lakh, Rs 1.45 lakh in Pune, Rs 1.17 lakh in Ahmedabad, Rs 86.9 K in Pune, and Rs 9.14 K in Kolkata.

Kantara, which was released in 2022, was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 16 crore. It scripted history by earning approximately Rs 400-450 crore. 

Varun Dhawan on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's box office clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 - X
Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Box Office Clash With Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a pan-Indian film, originally made in Kannada. The story will deep dive into the origins of the mythological tradition, the ritual of Bhuta Kola in pre-colonial Karnataka, and the ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, the pan-Indian film will hit the screens worldwide on October 2, 2025, in 2D and IMAX formats, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Published At:
