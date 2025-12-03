Dhurandhar Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh's Film Sells 45K Plus Tickets; Earns Over Rs 3 Crore With Block Seats

Dhurandhar advance booking collection: Ranveer Singh starrer has already collected over Rs 3 crore, including block seats.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dhurandhar advance booking
Dhurandhar earns over Rs 3 crore with block seats in pre-sales Photo: X
Summary
  • According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar has sold over 45K tickets worth Rs 2.09 crore till now.

  • Maharashtra and Delhi are the major contributors.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to take a strong opening at the box office.

Dhurandhar advance booking: Ranveer Singh is gearing up to return to the big screen with Dhurandhar after a gap of two years. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy drama will hit the screens on December 5. Ahead of its release on Friday, the film has already sold more than forty-five thousand tickets. It is expected to have a promising start at the box office.

Dhurandhar advance booking report for day 1

The pre-sales window opened on Sunday, starting with a positive note. According to the industry tracker SacnilkDhurandhar has so far sold a total of 45,811 tickets across the country, for 3021shows, both in 2D and IMAX 2D.

With this, Ranveer starrer has made a gross collection of Rs 2.09 crore in advance booking sales. With block seats, it has collected Rs 3.71 crore. The pre-sales figures hint at a strong audience turnout for the opening day.

Maharashtra emerged as the highest contributor to the overall revenue, grossing an impressive Rs 52.97 lakh from 669 shows. Delhi followed closely with collections of Rs 52.15 lakh from 315 shows, while Karnataka contributed Rs 30.14 lakh from 334 screenings.

Other notable state-wise contributors included Gujarat with 17.54 lakh, Telangana at Rs 9.07 lakh, and West Bengal with Rs 7.83 lakh.

Note: The collections are without block seats.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.

It has been bankrolled by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.

Published At:
Tags

