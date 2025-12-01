Dhurandhar Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells Over 9000 Tickets

Dhurandhar advance booking update: Ranveer Singh starrer is set to arrive in cinemas this Friday, on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is one of the highly anticipated films of the year, and it has been creating a lot of buzz. The film also recently landed in legal trouble. Amidst the controversy, the advance booking opened on Sunday, and it is looking to make the best of it at the box office.