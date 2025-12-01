Dhurandhar Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sells Over 9000 Tickets

Dhurandhar has sold 9274 tickets, for 2313 shows, grossing Rs 46.02 lakh in pre-sales.
With block seats, the film has raked in Rs 1.99 crore in advance ticket sales.
Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the screens on December 5.
Dhurandhar advance booking update: Ranveer Singh starrer is set to arrive in cinemas this Friday, on December 5. Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is one of the highly anticipated films of the year, and it has been creating a lot of buzz. The film also recently landed in legal trouble. Amidst the controversy, the advance booking opened on Sunday, and it is looking to make the best of it at the box office.
Dhurandhar advance booking report for day 1
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar opened on November 30, five days before it hits the screens. The film has managed to sell 9274 tickets, for 2313 shows, grossing Rs 46.02 lakh in pre-sales for its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Tickets are sold across 2D and IMAX 2D screens. 8671 tickets are sold for 2D, and 603 tickets have been booked for IMAX 2D screenings across the nation.
With block seats, the film has raked in Rs 1.99 crore in advance ticket sales. This is quite a good figure in less than 24 hours, and the pre-sales are expected to pick up pace as the release date draws nearer.
State-wise, Maharashtra sold the maximum tickets worth Rs 9.76 lakh and Rs 49.22 lakh with block seats, from 506 shows, followed by Delhi with Rs 13.89 lakh and Rs 47.64 lakh with block seats, for 295 shows.
The costliest ticket of Dhurandhar is reportedly listed at Maison INOX, Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai. As per a report in DNA, the ticket is priced at Rs 2,020, which includes a Rs 70 platform convenience fee.
The runtime of Dhurandhar is 3 hours and 30 minutes. Alongside Ranveer Singh, the film also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun, among others, in significant roles.
It has been bankrolled by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios.