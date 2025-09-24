Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 are set to lock horns on October 2, 2025. We all know Kantara (2022) was a blockbuster, and Shetty even earned a National Film Award for Best Actor. Given the popularity of the latter, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is likely to face tough competition with the Kantara prequel. Here's what Dhawan has to say on the box office clash.