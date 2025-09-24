Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's and Kantara: Chapter 1 will clash at the box office on October 2, 2025
Varun Dhawan was asked about the clash by a fan on X
Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 are set to lock horns on October 2, 2025. We all know Kantara (2022) was a blockbuster, and Shetty even earned a National Film Award for Best Actor. Given the popularity of the latter, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is likely to face tough competition with the Kantara prequel. Here's what Dhawan has to say on the box office clash.
Varun Dhawan reacts to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's clash with Kantara: Chapter 1
On Tuesday, Varun took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to interact with his fans through a #Varunsays session. During the conversation, one of his fans asked him about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1's box office clash. “Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (Are you scared of Kantara) #varunsays," asked the fan.
Varun replied, “Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. (Release dates are set by the production team. But we're just focusing on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh.) I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating.”
About Kantara Chapter 1
Like the previous one, the prequel also promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle. Kantara Chapter 1 is a pan-Indian film, originally made in Kannada. The film will deep dive into the origins of the mythological tradition, the ritual of Bhuta Kola in pre-colonial Karnataka, and the ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.
Apart from starring in the film, Shetty has also written and directed it. The pan-India film will be released in 2D and IMAX formats, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.
About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari
Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film promises to be packed with romantic moments, chartbuster songs, and full comedy, drama and chaos.