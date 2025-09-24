Varun Dhawan Reacts To Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's Box Office Clash With Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's and Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 will hit the screens on October 2.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 clash
Varun Dhawan on Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's box office clash with Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's and Kantara: Chapter 1 will clash at the box office on October 2, 2025

  • Varun Dhawan was asked about the clash by a fan on X

  • Kantara: Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 are set to lock horns on October 2, 2025. We all know Kantara (2022) was a blockbuster, and Shetty even earned a National Film Award for Best Actor. Given the popularity of the latter, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is likely to face tough competition with the Kantara prequel. Here's what Dhawan has to say on the box office clash.

Varun Dhawan reacts to Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's clash with Kantara: Chapter 1

On Tuesday, Varun took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to interact with his fans through a #Varunsays session. During the conversation, one of his fans asked him about Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara: Chapter 1's box office clash. “Kantara se darr nhi lagra? (Are you scared of Kantara) #varunsays," asked the fan.

Varun replied, “Release date toh production wale set karte hain. Par hum buss apni film pe mehnant kar rahe hain aur logo ko Hassane ki koshish. (Release dates are set by the production team. But we're just focusing on working hard on our film and trying to make people laugh.) I wish Oct 2nd everyone is laughing and smiling and celebrating.”

Related Content
Related Content
Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara Chapter 1 trailer - YouTube
Kantara Chapter 1 Trailer: Rishab Shetty Starrer Promises To Be A Divine Spectacle Of 'Faith, Fury And Fire'

BY Garima Das

About Kantara Chapter 1

Like the previous one, the prequel also promises to be a grand cinematic spectacle. Kantara Chapter 1 is a pan-Indian film, originally made in Kannada. The film will deep dive into the origins of the mythological tradition, the ritual of Bhuta Kola in pre-colonial Karnataka, and the ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

Apart from starring in the film, Shetty has also written and directed it. The pan-India film will be released in 2D and IMAX formats, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English.

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari teaser out - Dharma Productions
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Teaser: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Is About 'Four People, Two Heartbreakers And One Wedding'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy, also starring Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf. The film promises to be packed with romantic moments, chartbuster songs, and full comedy, drama and chaos.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Dhruv Jurel Likely To Replace Injured Rishabh Pant?

  2. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

  3. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: AUS Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Key Numbers

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super Four: Dubai Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Day In Pics: September 23, 2025

  3. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  4. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  5. Himachal Pradesh Rains: Recurring Landslides, Flash Floods Leave Farmers Devastated

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures