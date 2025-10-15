Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

Films releasing on Diwali 2025

Bison - October 17

Headlined by Dhruv Vikram, the sports drama is directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The film is all set to hit the screens during the Diwali holiday week. The Telugu film is more than just a sports drama. It promises a politically charged film which will show how a young boy aspires to become a kabaddi player, but is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste and social discrimination and how he fights for dignity and respect.