Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

Celebrate Diwali 2025 with an exciting lineup of cinematic gems
Diwali 2025 films list has a diverse range of films, including Thamma, Bison and others
Here's the list of top Diwali movie releases in theatres
Diwali 2025 films list: Diwali 2025 will be a treat for cinephiles as there are several highly anticipated movies releasing in theatres, starting from romantic comedies, sports, to thrilling dramas. From Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma to Dhruv Vikram's Bison, there is an exciting lineup of Bollywood and South releases during Diwali 2025.
As the festival of lights approaches, here's the list of films releasing in Diwali 2025 you can enjoy with family during the festivities.
Films releasing on Diwali 2025
Bison - October 17
Headlined by Dhruv Vikram, the sports drama is directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. The film is all set to hit the screens during the Diwali holiday week. The Telugu film is more than just a sports drama. It promises a politically charged film which will show how a young boy aspires to become a kabaddi player, but is constantly challenged by India's rigid caste and social discrimination and how he fights for dignity and respect.
It is a perfect film to watch with your family in theatres this festive season.
Dude - October 17
Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles. Written and directed by debutant Keerthiswaran, the Tamil romantic comedy explores themes of unrequited love, loss, and self-discovery. The film will show Agan's (Ranganathan) journey of love and self-discovery. Mamitha Baiju plays Kural, Agan's love interest.
Diesel - October 17
Starring Harish Kalyan in the lead role, Diesel is also all set for a Diwali release. The film promises to be a blend of romance, action, and drama. The story revolves around the mafia of crude oil.
The Tamil film also stars Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Bose Venkat, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat, Vivek Prasanna, Sachin Kedhekar, Zakir Husain, Thangadurai, Maaran, KPY Dheena, Apoorva Singh and others. It is written and directed by Shanmugam Muthusamy.
Thamma - October 21
Starring Ayushmann Khuranna, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Paresh Rawal, Thamma is the biggest Diwali release of the year. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, it is from Maddock's popular horror-comedy universe. Khurrana and Rashmika are playing vampires and Siddiqui is the main antagonist in the film.
Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat - October 21
The romantic drama stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa and is directed by Milan Milap Zaveri. The film will be a treat for all the fans of Harshvardhan Rane who has been eagerly waiting for his comeback in the romantic genre.
So, celebrate the festival of lights with these cinematic gems that promises entertainment and memorable experience.