Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

Dude box office collection Day 1

Pradeep Ranganathan's latest release has performed better than his previous releases—Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025) on the first day of its release. The former reportedly earned Rs 2.45 net in India, while the latter collected Rs 6 crore. Dude has surpassed the collections of both on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, it has earned an estimated Rs 10 crore net in India. It is quite a promising start, given the competition from Kantara Chapter 1, which is minting moolah at the box office.