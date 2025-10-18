Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

Tamil movies Dude and Bison clashed at the box office on Friday, October 17
Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com outperformed Dhruv Vikram starrer by a huge margin
Dude reportedly earned Rs 10 crore, while Bison failed to collect even Rs 3 crore on Day 1
Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: This Friday, on October 17, two major Tamil movies hit the screens—Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer Dude, and Dhruv Vikram's Mari Selvaraj-directed Bison Kaalamaadan. Both are of different genres—the former is a rom-com, while the latter is a politically charged sports drama. Dude and Bison opened to mixed reviews, but Ranganathan starrer is ahead in the race. It earned in double digits, while Bison struggled to even earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1.
Dude box office collection Day 1
Pradeep Ranganathan's latest release has performed better than his previous releases—Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025) on the first day of its release. The former reportedly earned Rs 2.45 net in India, while the latter collected Rs 6 crore. Dude has surpassed the collections of both on Day 1. According to Sacnilk, it has earned an estimated Rs 10 crore net in India. It is quite a promising start, given the competition from Kantara Chapter 1, which is minting moolah at the box office.
The overall occupancy on Friday was observed at around 48.85%. Morning shows witnessed an occupancy rate of 33.94%, while afternoon and evening shows had a footfall of 45.75% and 46.17% respectively. Night shows had the highest occupancy rate of 69.53%.
The film has been helmed by debutant director Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It also stars Neha Shetty, R Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon and Rohini.
Bison box office collection Day 1
Dhruv Vikram's film had a slow start. According to Sacnilk, Mari Selvaraj-directorial amassed Rs 2.5 crore on Day 1. It had an overall 31.98% Tamil occupancy on Friday. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy of 53.03%.
The film also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Pasupathy, Lal, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan, among others, in significant roles.
It has been jointly produced by Applause Entertainment and Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions.
During Diwali, both Dude and Bison will face tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma, which is releasing on October 21.