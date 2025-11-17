Fukrey Duo Pulkit Samrat-Varun Sharma's Rahu Ketu To Hit Screens In January; Check Out Release Date

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu has locked its release date.
Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are back with another comedy, titled Rahu Ketu. The comedy drama has set its release date for January 2026. The makers announced Rahu Ketu's release date with a motion poster. Written and directed by Vipul Vig, the film also stars Shalini Pandey in the female lead. Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial and Manurishi Chaddha are also part of the cast.
Rahu Ketu release date announced
The makers shared the release date on social media with a motion poster. "Twice the manoranjan. Twice the fun. Naye saal mein, dasha aur disha badalne aa rahe hain Rahu-Ketu! 😇#RahuKetu in cinemas on 16th January, 2026," read the caption in the post.
The shoot started in April this year. Makers shared the BTS pics from the set. The first pic featured Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey holding the film’s clapboard, the next pic featured Chunky with the director, and the third pic featured the entire crew.
The pics were shared with the caption, "Some call it fate, we call it #RahuKetu ka khel! 🤭Aur yeh aapke life mein bhi jald hi pravesh karenge, shoot begins now."
Umesh Kumar Bansal, CBO, Zee Studios, said in a statement, “At Zee Studios, we’re committed to championing stories that break the clutter while staying deeply connected to Indian audiences. Rahu Ketu does exactly that. It taps into our cultural belief systems with a playful twist and brings together a lead cast that’s loved for their comic timing. We are proud to back a film that pushes the comedy genre forward with originality, relevance, and heart.”
Rahu Ketu is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Zee Studios and BLive Productions.