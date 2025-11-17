Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna's Intense First Look As 'Apex Predator' Unveiled Ahead Of Trailer Launch

Akshaye Khanna's first look poster from Dhurandhar was unveiled today.
The trailer of the film will be launched on November 18.
The spy drama will hit the screens on December 5.
Ahead of its trailer launch on November 18, the makers on Monday unveiled the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna from the upcoming film. Written and directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri fame, the spy drama is headlined by Ranveer Singh. R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun are also part of the ensemble cast.
Akshaye Khanna's first-look poster for Dhurandhar
On Monday, Ranveer shared the first look poster of Akshaye Khanna from Dhurandhar on his Instagram handle. "The Apex Predator. #DhurandharTrailer Out Tomorrow at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December," he captioned the post.
The image showed Khanna in a light blue shirt with bloodstains on it and on his face. He looked furious as he looked down. It seems he has shot someone.
Dhurandhar is said to be a three-hour-long movie. Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying, "At present, the final runtime of Dhurandhar is more than three hours — around three hours and five minutes. The final duration, to be locked by Aditya Dhar, Jio Studios, and B62 Studios, will be confirmed in the next 10 days.”
Dhurandhar trailer was scheduled to be launched on November 12, but was postponed as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by the Delhi Red Fort blast. It will now be released on November 18.
The plot of the film is still under wraps, but it is said to be based on the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.
Dhurandhar will arrive in theatres on December 5, 2025.