Dhurandhar Trailer Launch Postponed As A Mark Of Respect To Delhi Red Fort Blast Victims And Families

Following the devastating Delhi bomb blast, makers of Dhurandhar have postponed the trailer launch event, scheduled for tomorrow, showing solidarity with the victims and their families
The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon
The high-intensity car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10 killed several people and injured more than 20 people
On Wednesday, November 12, Dhurandhar trailer was scheduled to be launched in Mumbai, but it stands postponed now due to the Red Fort bomb blast in Delhi yesterday. Earlier today there were reports that the event has been postponed as a "mark of respect to the victims and families of yesterday's Delhi blasts as well as to be sensitive to the delicate situation concerning the health" of veteran actor Dharmendra.
But now the team of the film has released an official statement where it is mentioned that the trailer launch event has been postponed due to the bomb blast.
Makers issue statement on postponing Dhurandhar trailer launch event
"The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed, as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast.
Thank you for your understanding.
— Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar," read the statement.
Written and directed by URI: The Surgical Strike (2019) fame director Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.
The first look posters of Rampal, Madhavan and Dutt have been unveiled by the makers recently.
The spy thriller is slated for theatrical release on December 5, 2025.
About Delhi blast
A massive explosion took place in a vehicle near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday (November 10) evening, killing 13 people, gutting several vehicles, and leaving several injured.