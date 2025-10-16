Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

Dhurandhar Title Track: The lyrics, explosive sound and cinematic power enhance the high-voltage track from Ranveer Singh starrer.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Dhurandhar title track
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar title track out Photo: YouTube
Summary
  • Dhurandhar title track was launched today, and it is a fusion of modern hip-hop and Punjabi flavour

  • The lyrical video offers glimpses of the blazing visuals of the film

  • Ranveer Singh starrer will hit the screens on December 5, 2025

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. The spy thriller marks Singh's comeback to films after his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film has been generating positive buzz since the release of the first teaser. Adding to the excitement, the makers unveiled Dhurandhar title track ahead of its trailer release.

Saregama India, in association with Jio Studios and B62 Studios, dropped the title track of Dhurandhar, and the high-energy anthem is pure fire. The track will accelerate the excitement of the film for sure.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar crew members hospitalised after food poisoning - YouTube
Dhurandhar: 120 People Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning In Ladakh? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The lyrical video has clips from the movie, which give glimpses of Singh, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal's characters. The lyrics, explosive sound and cinematic power enhance the high-voltage track, which is a fusion of modern hip-hop and Punjabi flavour.

Dhurandhar title track is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, with vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Muhammad Sadiq, and Ranjit Kaur. Lyrics are penned by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, and Babu Singh Maan.

Watch Dhurandhar song here

About Dhurandhar

It is said to be an espionage thriller based on the life of Indian spy and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame. It is presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Uri fame director Aditya Dhar.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

The trailer of the film will be out on November 12. It is scheduled for theatrical release on December 5, 2025.

Published At:
