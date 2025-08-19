Food poisoning on Dhurandhar set?

"Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated,” the medical superintendent at SNM Hospital told the news agency. She also shared that there were no casualties, and most patients are now in a stable condition and have been discharged, and five are under observation.