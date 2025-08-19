More than 100 crew members suffered from food poisoning on a film set
The film in question is reportedly Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar
There were no casualties
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has faced a major setback during the film shooting in Leh district, Ladakh. A report in ANI claims that several crew members of a film suffered from food poisoning during the shooting on Sunday, August 17. Reportedly, 120 crew members were admitted to the SNM Hospital in Leh after falling ill.
Food poisoning on Dhurandhar set?
"Our doctors were called in for the emergency as the patient rush was very high. By the end of the day, we had about 120 admissions. The situation was handled well, and all of them have been treated,” the medical superintendent at SNM Hospital told the news agency. She also shared that there were no casualties, and most patients are now in a stable condition and have been discharged, and five are under observation.
"Some came with severe dehydration, while others had pain in the abdomen, vomiting, acute gastroenteritis, and headache. We received much help from the district administration, and we managed to transfer a few patients to manage the treatment and for crowd management," the medical superintendent said further.
The official also confirmed that patients were the crew of a Bollywood film. "They apparently had the food arranged on the sets and developed diarrhoea and vomiting. Food samples have been sent for examination, and the final reports are pending," she added.
The makers are yet to confirm the incident. However, a report in India Today states that Dhar is personally looking after the situation and ensuring the crew members receive the best medical care.
About Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. Recently, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film. It has been written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar and is scheduled to release on December 5, 2025.