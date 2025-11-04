Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav holds a roadshow in Danapur for party candidate Ritlal Yadav. The first phase of voting in the Bihar Elections is scheduled for November 6. Photo: PTI

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav holds a roadshow in Danapur for party candidate Ritlal Yadav. The first phase of voting in the Bihar Elections is scheduled for November 6. Photo: PTI