Anand Mohan Singh: The Convicted Don Whom Nitish Released by Changing the Jail Manual

PATNA, INDIA - NOVEMBER 9: Former MPs Anand Mohan, Lovely Anand and others holding swords during a meeting on preparation of Maharana Pratap Shourya Sammelan at Pataliputra on November 9, 2023 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Bihar Politics And Governance Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times

PATNA, INDIA - NOVEMBER 9: Former MPs Anand Mohan, Lovely Anand and others holding swords during a meeting on preparation of Maharana Pratap Shourya Sammelan at Pataliputra on November 9, 2023 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Bihar Politics And Governance Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times