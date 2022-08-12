Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

BJP Associates 'Lawlessness' With New Govt In Bihar, Terms It Return Of 'Jungle Raj'

BJP has claimed that the presence of the party in the state government earlier, worked as a restraining influence on crime even though the party did not have home or excise departments.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.(File photo)
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 2:29 pm

The BJP alleged on Friday that "jungle raj" has returned to Bihar with the RJD-JD(U) government assuming power in the state as it cited a string of murders and other crimes to attack the alliance.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference that several people, including journalists, have been killed and a temple priest was beheaded since the two parties joined hands to form the government after the Janata Dal (United) snapped ties with the saffron party.

He also cited cases of sexual assault and the death of six persons in Chhapra after drinking spurious liquor.

"Disorder is spreading in the state at a fast pace. It will not be an exaggeration to say that 'jungle raj' returns to Bihar," he said.

Related stories

J&K: Migrant Labourer From Bihar Shot Dead In Bandipora

‘Disfigured’ National Flags Hoisted In Bihar; BJP Protests

Tejashwi Yadav Says New Govt In Bihar Will Deliver On Job Creation

The BJP has associated the Rashtriya Janata Dal's rule in the state with 'jungle raj' (lawlessness).

He claimed that the BJP's presence in the state government earlier worked as a restraining influence on crime even though the party did not have home or excise departments.

Patra also attacked Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his reported comments on his party's promise of providing 10 lakh jobs.

The BJP leader said Yadav claimed that he was not the chief minister when asked about the promise. He should clarify about it, Patra said. 

The Bihar deputy chief minister has asserted that his newly formed government will "deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Bihar Law And Order JDU RJD Nitish Kumar Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav Deputy CM BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra Lawlessness
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

Urvashi Rautela Hits Back At Rishabh Pant For His Instagram Post, Says 'Don't Take Advantage Of A Silent Girl'

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta

St Xavier's Kolkata Teacher 'Slutshamed', Forced To Quit After Student Looked At Her Swimwear Pics On Insta