Manoranjan Singh alias Dhumal Singh: The Enforcer of Nawada’s Violent Politics

Initially known more as an enforcer than a political actor, Dhumal played a key role in maintaining his gang’s supremacy across Nawada, Rajouli, and Sheikhpura in south-central Bihar, in what is otherwise known as the Magadh region. Police records link him to several cases of murder, extortion, land-grabbing, and kidnapping for ransom — crimes often framed as retribution in the caste wars that ravaged Bihar in the post-Mandal years.