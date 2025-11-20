The Precarity Of Muslims Writ Large In 2025 Bihar Election Results

Though it would be a bit naïve to understand Muslim representation in Bihar through Seemanchal’s lens, it does explain, nevertheless, to a very large extent the churn and myths of Muslim politics in Bihar. Muslims are often touted as ‘vote bank’ of the party that reaches out to them for their welfare and the party is slandered for its so-called ‘appeasement-politics’. These innuendos for the Muslims and the parties, who think of some welfare for Muslims, have kept Muslims at the margins and a kind of political pariah in electoral democracy. The fact that all political parties, small or big, national or regional, appeal to their own social mass base while mobilising through their own identity politics, they seldom meet the kind of opprobrium when they reach out to Muslims. The results of the Bihar election indicate the ugly ghettoisation of Muslim representation, which, in the long run, would mean political exclusion of the Muslims and insignificance in other regions.