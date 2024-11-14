Why India Leads In Mental Health Tourism: Affordable Care & Tech Solutions

Affordable treatment costs

Mental health treatments in India are cost-effective compared to Western countries. Whether it's therapy sessions, psychiatric care, or advanced mental health diagnostics, patients can receive quality care at a fraction of the cost. According to a report, 31% of Americans feel mental health treatment is financially out of reach for them. The report further said Americans spend an average of $1,080 a year ($90 per month) on mental health treatment, accounting for 5% of their total monthly income, also they spend an average of two years seeking the correct mental health expert. For roughly a third of patients, insurance did not cover their treatment costs, making it difficult to afford care. The average cost of therapy sessions in India will be Rs 1000 to Rs. 4000 and is affordable enough for foreign patients to invest in India for mental healthcare.