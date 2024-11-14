Why India Leads In Ayurveda Medical Tourism For Holistic Healing

Ayurveda and allopathy are two distinct systems of medicine with different approaches to healing. Ayurveda, meaning the science of life, focuses on not just the curing of physical health but mental health too, with natural remedies, lifestyle changes, and treatments tailored to an individual's unique constitution. while, Allopathy, which means other than illness, is backed by science and focuses on treating specific symptoms and diseases with synthetic drugs and surgical interventions. While allopathy is often effective in acute conditions, Ayurveda may offer a holistic approach to chronic ailments and overall well-being. Ayurveda is cost-efficient as compared to Allopathy and if we talk about side effects Ayurveda is an entirely natural approach to diagnosing and treating people. As a result, the side effects are low, and the benefits endure for an extended period. While Allopathy, uses chemical-based medications, the negative effects may be more severe.