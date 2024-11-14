India: Top Choice For Affordable Liver Transplant Tourism

India plays a crucial role in medical tourism, particularly in complex, high-stakes medical fields like liver transplantation. The country's advancements in healthcare infrastructure, experienced surgeons, and affordable costs have made it a significant reputation as a hub for liver transplantation for international patients. According to a report, Dr. Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director and senior pediatric gastroenterologist at Apollo Hospital Delhi, said that the hospital receives liver transplant patients from over 50 countries and has more than 90% success rates. To keep India at the forefront of medical tourism, the Indian government has also created programs and policies that will help Indian hospitals succeed in the medical tourism market. This article delves into the factors driving this trend, the process of medical tourism for liver transplants in India, and the challenges and future outlook of the sector.