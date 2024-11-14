India's 'Heal In India' Program: A Boost For Medical Tourism

The "Heal in India" initiative, launched by the Indian Government, is a landmark program aimed at enhancing India's position as a global medical tourism hub. By offering affordable, high-quality healthcare, improving infrastructure, and simplifying processes for international patients, the program aims to boost India’s medical tourism industry significantly. Here's an in-depth look at how this program is shaping India's medical tourism landscape, its purpose and the benefits it provides to international patients.
The overview of the Heal in India initiative
The Heal in India is an initiative by the Indian government launched in 2018, only to increase the health workforce through the mobility of India to different parts of the world, to serve the world as per the Indian philosophy of “Vasudeva Kutumbakam”. This program aims to establish India as a global health leader and increase medical tourism in the country. The concept includes Medical Value Travel (MVT), a digital site that will serve as a global window into integrated Indian health care.
This portal is aimed to aid overseas patients with their end-to-end medical experience in India, as well as providing worldwide presence and discoverability to Indian health facilities and health experts, while also encouraging transparency in the sector. The proposal also wants to standardise processes and treatment packages for foreign nationals, as prices for the same surgery vary greatly across the country. One of the initiative's features is the standardisation of treatment costs to prevent people from being overcharged.
As part of the project, a certified central grievance redressal process for international patients will be established, something that has previously been lacking in the country. India is one of the most popular locations for international patients, owing to the low cost of treatment, a huge number of highly trained doctors, cutting-edge diagnostic technology, and hassle-free experience, among other factors. India receives a considerable number of medical visits from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nigeria, Kenya, and Iraq. Hospitals and diagnostic centres in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Jaipur, are popular medical tourism destinations. Naturally, various elements contribute to India's popularity as a medical tourism destination. According to a report by Mint, the Medical Tourism Association has placed India as the tenth best destination for medical tourism in 2020-2021 out of 46.
Purpose of the Heal in India Initiative
For India, the Heal in India Initiative has two benefits. First, it will boost the local medical/pharmaceutical business, and second, it will attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to India. The finest aspect of the arrangement is that abroad patients can not only benefit from allopathy drugs and surgeries, but also from Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH). This is how the globe can heal using India's traditional medicinal knowledge.
According to a report, India gained an estimated Rs 1,35,193 crore, Rs 1,54,156 crore, and Rs 1,77,174 crore in foreign exchange from medical value travel (MVT) in 2015, 2026, and 2017. Niti Aayog predicted India's MVT to be $3 billion in 2015, with a 15% growth rate. Furthermore, it is expected to increase by $9 by 2020, accounting for 20% of global market share. India has 40 JCH-accredited healthcare facilities and 1,400 NABH-accredited hospitals, accounting for 6% of the worldwide MVT market. Niti Aayog estimates that MVT and wellness tourism might generate $9 billion for the Indian economy by 2026. The MVT market is expected to increase from $13.98 billion in 2021 to $53.51 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 21.1%.
Why India? Benefits for International Patients
The Heal in India program has built on India's existing strengths to provide significant benefits for international patients. Here are some of the reasons:
Cost Efficiency: India offers world-class healthcare at a fraction of the cost of treatment in the US, UK, or other Western countries. For instance, heart surgeries, organ transplants, and advanced cancer treatments are available at significantly lower costs in India as compared to other foreign countries. For example, heart bypass surgery in India costs $5000-$8000 in India, while the same procedure costs $70,000 to %150,000 in the United States.
Travel arrangements: The government offers a visa provision to patients and their blood relatives, allowing them to visit up to three times during the duration of their medical visa.
Experienced Healthcare Professionals: India is home to a vast pool of skilled doctors and healthcare professionals. Many of these doctors have been trained internationally and have experience handling complex procedures. India has 39 JCI-accredited hospitals, ensuring that abroad patients receive the best service available. Once the therapy is completed, patients can receive assistance via telemedicine.
Access to Advanced Medical Technology: With the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technology in healthcare, such as robotic surgeries, telemedicine, and digital health platforms, India provides treatments using some of the latest technological advancements.
Quick Accessibility: The Heal in India program aims to reduce waiting times for treatments that might take months in other countries, providing faster access to healthcare services for international patients.
Holistic and Alternative Treatments: India is renowned for traditional healing practices, such as Ayurveda, Yoga, and Naturopathy. The integration of these alternative therapies with modern medical practices provides patients with a unique, holistic approach to health and wellness.
Key components of ‘Heal in India’
The Heal in India initiative addresses several critical areas that are essential to boosting India’s medical tourism sector. Here are the main components:
Medical Visa Simplification
One of the major steps under the Heal in India program is the simplification of the medical visa process. The government has introduced e-medical visas and expanded the duration of stay for patients and their attendants. Additionally, visa extension procedures for medical reasons have been made simpler by the government, ensuring that patients do not face delays in accessing care.
Digital Platform for Ease of Access
The Heal in India program also includes a dedicated digital portal, which serves as a one-stop destination for international patients. This portal provides comprehensive information on treatment options, costs, hospital accreditation, and ratings, along with options to book appointments and consult doctors virtually before travelling to India. Patients can also check their visa status, view healthcare packages, and access a 24/7 helpline.
Medical Infrastructure Improvement
India is investing heavily in improving hospital infrastructure, especially in government-run hospitals, to meet international standards. The government is encouraging private hospitals to get accredited by reputable global bodies such as JCI (Joint Commission International) and NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers), ensuring quality healthcare for foreign patients.
Financial Assistance and Insurance Integration
Under the Heal in India initiative, the government is working with private insurers to offer insurance packages for foreign patients. This includes partnerships with global insurers to allow cashless treatments, making India a more accessible choice for insured international patients.
The Indian Government’s Heal in India initiative has not only bolstered India's standing in the global healthcare industry but has also underscored the country’s commitment to providing quality healthcare to international patients. With world-class facilities, skilled professionals, and affordable treatments, India is positioned to become a top choice for medical tourists worldwide. As the initiative continues to evolve, it promises to make India a truly accessible and reliable medical tourism destination, fostering healthcare innovation and creating new avenues for growth and collaboration.