India's 'Heal In India' Program: A Boost For Medical Tourism

As part of the project, a certified central grievance redressal process for international patients will be established, something that has previously been lacking in the country. India is one of the most popular locations for international patients, owing to the low cost of treatment, a huge number of highly trained doctors, cutting-edge diagnostic technology, and hassle-free experience, among other factors. India receives a considerable number of medical visits from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Oman, Bangladesh, the Maldives, Nigeria, Kenya, and Iraq. Hospitals and diagnostic centres in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Jaipur, are popular medical tourism destinations. Naturally, various elements contribute to India's popularity as a medical tourism destination. According to a report by Mint, the Medical Tourism Association has placed India as the tenth best destination for medical tourism in 2020-2021 out of 46.