Experience Authentic Bihu in Assam: Your 2024 Guide to Guwahati & Beyond

Bohag Bihu is an important festival for the Northeastern state of India as it marks the conclusion of the harvesting season and the beginning of the Assamese new year. This year it will fall on 14 April 2024.
Bohag Bihu is similar to Poila Baisakh which is the new year of Bengal. While the people of Tamil Nadu celebrate Puthandu, people in northern India celebrate Baisakhi.
The festival reminds us of the rich cultural legacy of the area and people rejoice the festival with harmony and a feeling of togetherness.
The greatest places to experience it are thriving cultural centres like Guwahati, the biggest city in the area, where you can experience and explore Bihu music, dance, and events.
Places like Jorhat, the cultural centre, organize community feasts and Bihu tournaments. Sivasagar, the ancient capital, lends a historical perspective to the celebrations, while Tezpur, with its historical significance, offers an authentic venue for traditional festivals.
If you are planning a trip to Assam to experience the vibrant Assamese culture, this Bihu, here is a list of places to visit in Assam.
For the best connectivity, Lokpriya Gopinath International Airport is the most preferable one. It is situated at Borjor which is 20 km away from Guwahati city. When it comes to rail connectivity, Guwahati Junction or Kamakhya Junction are the ones that you can opt for.
Kamakhya Temple: One of the oldest and most revered Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple holds a significant place in the 51 Shakti Peethas. This temple is a tourist attraction and people worship Maa Sati’s female genitalia. The place is also a centre of tantric practice.
Guwahati's Kamakhya Temple is a significant pilgrimage site and center of Assamese culture. If anyone is planning to take blessings of Maa Kamakhya and celebrate the new year this is a perfect place for them.
Location: Nilachal hills, Guwahati, Assam.
How to reach there: The Guwahati railway station is the nearest railway station to the Kamakhya temple at a distance of 7 Km.
Barpeta Satra, Barpeta: Bohag Bihu is celebrated by the traditional Vaishnavite monasteries in Assam, known as Satras, with prayers, devotional music, and cultural events. Of these, Barpeta Satra is a well-known monastery.
Kirtan Ghar Satra is a Vaishnavite monastery from the sixteenth century in Hinduism which is located around 100 km west of Guwahati.
Location: Ward number 03, Thakur Bazar, Barpeta Road (Assam).
How to get there: The nearest railway station is Barpeta Road. While anyone can reach the destination by auto rickshaws or taxis. Also, it is noteworthy that no other vehicles are allowed inside the monastery so, the vehicle is only allowed till the gate.
Another reason to stay and celebrate Bihu in Assam
Apart from these places, anyone who wants to celebrate the Bihu festival and witness the beautiful culture can go to these places in Assam’s capital Guwahati.
Bhogali Mela: The centerpiece of attraction of the Bohag Bihu/ Rongali Bihu is the Bhogali Mela in Guwahati, which draws people from all walks of life to enjoy traditional sports, cultural events, and Assamese cuisine's wide variety of flavors.
For anyone eager to experience the authentic essence of Bihu, this fair is a must-visit as it serves as an excellent display of Assam's unique culture and heritage.
Location: Nefdi haat, Rupnagar Guwahati, Assam.
Sualkuchi: Sualkuchi also termed a weaver’s village is famous for witnessing the music and dance performances during the Bihu celebration. The village is famous for its silk production and weaving culture.
During the festival, visitors can buy hand-woven clothes such as Sarees and garments. Also, they can enjoy several games and competitions which are hosted by the villagers themselves. The village is situated 35 km from Guwahati, on the north bank of Brahmaputra.
How to reach: Sualkuchi can be easily accessible by road which is 35 km away from Guwahati.
If you are eager to witness the Bihu festival and also enjoy the scenic beauty of the state, you can take a tour of these places to get an amazing experience.