Ingmar Bergman's Love Triangle Drama 'Faithless' Being Made Into TV Series

Swedish film 'Faithless', based on the script by legendary filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, is getting a TV adaptation and the director Tomas Alfredson, who is known for his work on 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy', is attached for all the six episodes, reports 'Deadline'.



Fremantle-owned 'The Rain' producer Miso Film is behind the six-episode adaptation of the 2000 Cannes entry, which explores the relationship between passion and love through an erotic triangle as David falls in love with his best friend Mark's wife, the beautiful Marianne, leading to painful consequences for the two families.



Each episode will last for 45 minutes.



The original story is loosely based on Bergman's experiences of adultery and was directed by Norwegian actress-director Liv Ullmann. 'Deadline' noted that Sara Johnsen ('The Occupation') is writing the adapted script for the TV special.



Alfredson said in a statement accessed by 'Deadline': "Now it is finally time to make a television series of Ingmar Bergman's shocking love triangle drama. I have a hard time seeing that I have ever faced a bigger task and promise that I will lift my hat for what has been and roll up my sleeves for what will be."

[With Inputs From IANS]