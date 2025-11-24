How To Desire| Dag Johan Haugerud’s Oslo Stories Reframe Sex And Intimacy

In an interview with BOMB, Haugerud said, “If we are lucky, we meet someone in our life who challenges us and sees possibilities in us that we didn’t know we had. You get the feeling that it is possible to expand, and most people are longing for that on one level or another. Many of us are content with everyday life as well. But sometimes, we think: Is it possible that it could be more? That I could live in another way? Or think differently than I do right now?” He added, “These people in the films are experiencing encounters that are liberating them, if only for a short time. It makes life bigger for them. That is what I want to say. We should look out for that and be open for those kinds of meetings.”