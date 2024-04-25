United States

State Senator Nicole Mitchell Caught In Burglary Incident: Alzheimer's Paranoia Or Misunderstanding?

Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell has been charged with first-degree burglary following an incident at her stepmother's house in Detroit Lakes.

Advertisement

AP
Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul Photo: AP
info_icon

Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell, a Democrat representing District 47, found herself at the center of controversy after being charged with first-degree burglary following an incident at her stepmother's house in Detroit Lakes. Mitchell, 49, asserted that the encounter was a result of a misunderstanding fueled by her stepmother's Alzheimer's-related paranoia.

Democratic State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, right, of Woodbury, speaks with Sen. Robert D. Farnsworth, a Republican from Hibbing, on the floor of the Minnesota Senate on April 2, 2024, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. - AP
Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell Arrested For Burglary

BY Outlook International Desk

The incident unfolded early Monday morning when police responded to a 911 call from Mitchell's stepmother reporting a break-in at her residence on Granger Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered Mitchell dressed in all black in the basement, having entered through a window. Mitchell acknowledged entering the home but denied the burglary accusation, claiming she was checking on her stepmother in light of recent medical concerns.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, Mitchell explained that her actions were prompted by concern for her loved one's well-being amidst the challenges of Alzheimer's disease. However, she did not provide a clear explanation for why she entered the home without permission during the night.

Nicole Mitchells Facebook Post
Nicole Mitchell's Facebook Post Photo: Facebook
info_icon

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell allegedly attempted to retrieve sentimental items belonging to her late father, including his ashes, photos, and a flannel shirt, from her stepmother's residence. Despite her assertions, her stepmother reportedly refused to relinquish the items, leading to a confrontation.

During her arrest, Mitchell was found with a backpack containing her stepmother's laptop, contradicting her claim that she had permission to retrieve the items. Mitchell expressed regret over the situation, acknowledging her mishandling of the encounter.

Advertisement

The incident has drawn attention to the complexities of familial relationships and the challenges posed by Alzheimer's-related paranoia. While Mitchell has received support from colleagues across party lines, she hopes that the matter can be resolved privately, emphasizing the personal toll it has taken on her family.

Mitchell, a former meteorologist and lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard, faces legal consequences as the case unfolds. Despite the tumultuous turn of events, she remains committed to her role as a public servant and advocate for her constituents.

Joined by the state Legislative Women's Caucus and advocates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif., to announce legislation that would help Arizona women access abortions. The proposal would circumvent a ban on nearly all abortions in Arizona by allowing Arizona doctors to give their patients abortions in California. - AP
California Steps Up To Protect Reproductive Rights, Gov. Newsom Campaigns For Reproductive Justice

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know