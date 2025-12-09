NBA Wrap: Suns Hold Off Timberwolves, Pacers Prevail Over Kings; Harrison Barnes Stars As Spurs Edge Past Pelicans

Harrison Barnes produced a 5-star performance as he helped the San Antonio Spurs beat New Orleans Pelicans in high-scoring affair. Check the other results from today's NBA matches

NBA Wrap
Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves fouls Mark Williams #15 of the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter. Gobert was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected from the game at Target Center on December 08, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 108-105. Photo: Opta
  • San Antonio Spurs beat New Orleans Pelicans in high-scoring thriller

  • Phoenix Suns hold off Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Check the full report

Mark Williams had 22 points and seven rebounds, Collin Gillespie made a pair of crucial free throws and the Phoenix Suns survived a spirited comeback attempt by the Minnesota Timberwolves to hold on for a 108-105 win on Monday.

The Suns’ final field goal was a Williams dunk with nearly four minutes remaining, and Grayson Allen missed a late free throw, allowing the Timberwolves to get the deficit down to one point before Gillespie’s free throws put Phoenix up by three.

Jayden McDaniels missed a 3-pointer on Minnesota’s final possession to end the Wolves’ five-game winning streak.

The Suns (14-10), who remain without Devin Booker due to a groin injury, got 19 points from Gillespie and Dillon Brooks added 18.

Anthony Edwards had 40 points and nine rebounds, shooting 15 for 21 from the field, and Julius Randle finished with 21 points and eight assists for the Timberwolves (15-9).

Harper, Spurs Overcome Queen’s Triple-Double

Rookie Dylan Harper made the go-ahead shot from the paint with nine seconds remaining, and the San Antonio Spurs edged the New Orleans Pelicans 135-132 after allowing a 25-point lead to evaporate.

Harper finished with 22 points and five assists for the Spurs, who were led by Harrison Barnes’ 24 points. San Antonio (16-7) had seven players score in double figures.

The Pelicans’ comeback attempt was led by rookie big man Derik Queen, who finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double. Queen missed a 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining that would have put the Pelicans up by two.

Trey Murphy III finished with 32 points for the Pelicans, who lost their seventh consecutive game.

Nembhard, Pacers Top Westbrook, Kings

Andrew Nembhard scored 28 points and recorded his first double-double of the season, Bennedict Mathurin added 25 points and the Indiana Pacers pulled away from the Sacramento Kings for a 116-105 victory.

The win was the Pacers’ fourth in their last six games after opening the season 2-16.

Nembhard was 10 of 18 from the field and dished out a season-high 12 assists. Pascal Siakam finished with 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Overshadowed in the loss was Russell Westbrook, who had 24 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists for his 207th career triple-double. Westbrook, 37, was 10 of 16 from the field, shot 2 for 3 from 3-point range and added three steals.

DeMar DeRozan added 20 points for Sacramento.

