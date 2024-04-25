California Steps Up To Protect Reproductive Rights, Gov. Newsom Campaigns For Reproductive Justice

Joined by the state Legislative Women's Caucus and advocates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif., to announce legislation that would help Arizona women access abortions. The proposal would circumvent a ban on nearly all abortions in Arizona by allowing Arizona doctors to give their patients abortions in California. Photo: AP

Joined by the state Legislative Women's Caucus and advocates, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Sacramento, Calif., to announce legislation that would help Arizona women access abortions. The proposal would circumvent a ban on nearly all abortions in Arizona by allowing Arizona doctors to give their patients abortions in California. Photo: AP