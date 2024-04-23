United States

Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell Arrested For Burglary

Nicole Mitchell was booked at Becker County Jail but has not yet faced formal charges. The decision on charges rests with the Becker County Attorney's Office.

AP
Democratic State Sen. Nicole Mitchell, right, of Woodbury, speaks with Sen. Robert D. Farnsworth, a Republican from Hibbing, on the floor of the Minnesota Senate on April 2, 2024, at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Photo: AP
Minnesota State Senator Nicole Mitchell, a member of the Democratic Party, found herself at the center of a legal controversy on Monday as she was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrest occurred after Mitchell was discovered inside a residence in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, a location nearly four hours northwest of Woodbury, the district she represents, as confirmed by Detroit Lakes Police Chief Steve Todd in statements to various media outlets, including CBS News and KMSP-TV.

Mitchell, 49, was subsequently booked at Becker County Jail on Monday on the burglary charge. However, she has not yet faced formal charges, as indicated by police statements.

According to Todd, law enforcement officers responded to a homeowner's report of a burglary around 4:45 a.m. on Monday. Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a woman inside the home, later identified as Mitchell.

The decision on whether to pursue charges against Mitchell rests with the Becker County Attorney's Office.

Property tax records from the county indicate that Mitchell's late father and stepmother resided on the same block where the alleged burglary occurred in 2022, according to reports by the Star Tribune.

Mitchell, serving her first term as a state senator after being elected in 2022, has a professional background that includes previous work as a television meteorologist and service as an Air National Guard commander.

While the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Caucus refrained from offering comments on the situation, noting their awareness of it, CBS News reported, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mark Johnson emphasized the public's expectation for legislators to uphold high standards of conduct. Johnson stated that appropriate consequences are anticipated as more information about the incident unfolds, both in the court of law and in Mitchell's legislative capacity.

