Gov. Newsom Sets Milestone On Earth Day, Announces California’s First State Park In Decades

California is set to open its first new state park in a decade, the Dos Rios tract, spanning 1,600 acres in the Central Valley. The announcement coincides with Earth Day celebrations, underscoring California's commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom breaks ground at a new state park in a decade on Monday April 22, 2024 at the Dos Rios property, in Modesto, Calif. Photo: AP
California is on the verge of a momentous occasion as it prepares to unveil its first new state park in a decade, a testament to the state's dedication to environmental conservation and public access to natural spaces. Governor Gavin Newsom, alongside state officials, made the eagerly awaited announcement on Monday, marking a significant milestone in California's rich legacy of preserving its natural landscapes for future generations.

The forthcoming Dos Rios tract, spanning an expansive 1,600 acres (648 hectares) in the heart of the agriculturally vibrant Central Valley, is poised to open its gates to visitors on June 12, becoming the proud addition to California's illustrious portfolio of state parks, now numbering 281 in total.

Nestled amidst the picturesque backdrop of the Tuolumne and San Joaquin rivers' convergence, Dos Rios offers an idyllic landscape framed by sprawling almond orchards and lush dairy pastures. With its official opening imminent, Californians can eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the park's myriad offerings, including meandering hiking trails, serene picnic spots, and the promise of future recreational amenities such as swimming and boating facilities.

Ali Manzo, a dedicated Central Valley native and California State Parks interpreter, expressed heartfelt enthusiasm for the impending debut of Dos Rios. Speaking passionately about the park's potential, Manzo underscored its role as not merely a recreational area but as a cherished community asset, fostering a sense of connection to nature and providing a sanctuary for adventure and introspection.

"Dos Rios is not just a park," Manzo emphasized, "It’s a community treasure that offers peace, adventure, and a vital connection to nature."

The unveiling of Dos Rios State Park is strategically aligned with Earth Day celebrations, serving as a poignant reminder of California's unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Governor Newsom seized the opportunity to announce a series of ambitious targets aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions on natural lands, in alignment with the state's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2045.

The comprehensive plan seeks to mitigate the escalating risks of wildfires across vast expanses of land by 2045, employing strategies such as controlled burns and vegetation management. Additionally, the state endeavors to plant millions of trees, restore grasslands, and safeguard wetlands and seagrasses, crucial components of the ecosystem's resilience.

California's resolute dedication to combatting climate change and preserving its natural heritage is further underscored by its substantial financial commitment to environmental initiatives. With approximately $9.6 billion allocated since 2020 for climate change mitigation efforts utilizing natural lands, the state demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing pressing environmental challenges.

Wade Crowfoot, California's Natural Resources Secretary, emphasized the significance of the comprehensive plan, highlighting the imperative of enhancing landscape health to effectively sequester carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. By prioritizing emissions reductions from natural lands, California aims to complement existing climate policies targeting other sectors, such as energy production and transportation.

