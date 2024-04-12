California Salmon Crisis: Water Mismanagement Blamed For Fishing Ban

As fishermen reel from the devastating news, they urge state officials to address the root causes of the crisis. Governor Gavin Newsom's administration has responded by requesting a federal fishery disaster declaration to provide financial relief to affected communities. However, fishermen stress the urgency of addressing water policies to ensure the long-term sustainability of the salmon fishery. They call upon Governor Newsom to prioritize increased water flows in salmon river habitats, advocating for collaborative efforts to safeguard California's iconic salmon population and the livelihoods that depend on it.