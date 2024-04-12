Free Events! Tours, Films, Food, And More At Queens Theatre's World's Fair Anniversary Celebration

Queens Theatre is inviting the community to a vibrant celebration of the 1964-1965 World's Fair in Flushing Meadows Corona Park with a brand new event series – Theaterama!
Running from April through October 2024, Theaterama! offers a diverse array of events to revisit the wonders of this iconic exhibition. From historical tours and pop-up performances to film screenings, food tastings, and more, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
"The World's Fair was a truly magnetic event, inspiring everyone who attended," says Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. "The incredible response to our 50th-anniversary celebration ten years ago highlighted the enduring fascination with the Fair, even among younger generations."
Theaterama! aims to recapture that magic and provide a platform for the community to come together and celebrate this significant historical event. Partnering with organizations like the Queensboro Dance Festival, the Louis Armstrong House Museum, and the Queens World Film Festival, the series promises a rich and multifaceted experience.
A journey through Theaterama!
Kicking off on April 28th, Theaterama! offers a diverse program throughout the year:
Remembering the 1964 New York World's Fair: Author and presenter Trav S.D. dives into the Fair's history with a three-part exploration, followed by audience recollections. (April 28)
1964/65 World's Fanfare, Part 1: Embark on a free historical tour through the park, featuring pop-up dance performances and culminating in an Aikido demonstration. (May 26)
Armstrong at the World's Fair Revisited: Celebrate Louis Armstrong's performance at the Fair with a musical event featuring Alphonso Horne and the Gotham Kings. (June 30)
Modern Ruin: A screening of Matthew Silva's documentary exploring the New York Pavilion's journey from Fair glory to its current state, followed by a panel discussion. (July 14)
1964/65 World's Fanfare, Part 2: Enjoy an evening of free outdoor dance performances by Queens-based dance companies. (August 4)
Taste the World's Fare!: Sample culinary delights introduced at the Fair, including falafel, waffles, and sangria. (September 22)
World's Fair Plays – A Theatrical Event: Queens Theatre presents play readings inspired by the World's Fair. (Details coming in Summer 2024)
Theaterama! also pays homage to the venue's original name – the Queens Theatre was one of three structures built on the New York State Pavilion for the World's Fair.
With this exciting series, Queens Theatre promises a journey through nostalgia, artistic expression, and a celebration of community, all inspired by the legacy of the 1964-1965 World's Fair.