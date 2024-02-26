Brooklyn’s Iconic Paramount Theatre Is All Set To Reopen In March

Fort Greene's iconic Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, a century-old gem, is set to reopen as a vibrant music venue next month following an extensive restoration project. The grand opening season kicks off on March 27, featuring over 45 shows with renowned artists like Busta Rhymes, PinkPantheress, Norah Jones, and Mariah The Scientist, as announced by Live Nation. The restoration project meticulously preserved the theater's opulent Baroque features, including its intricate latticework ceiling and original plaster statues, while introducing modern upgrades such as a new stage, state-of-the-art backstage facilities, seven bars, and an exclusive VIP lounge.

Inaugurated in 1928, the Brooklyn Paramount Theatre served as a dynamic entertainment hub, hosting both movies and live music performances. However, in 1962, Long Island University (LIU) took over the venue, converting it into a gymnasium and removing its stage. Despite these alterations, LIU retained the theater's breathtaking ceiling and repurposed its upper levels for academic purposes.

This restoration project not only breathes new life into the historic venue but also offers contemporary artists the opportunity to grace the same stage once frequented by legendary icons like Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Duke Ellington, and Frank Sinatra. The meticulously preserved Baroque details, coupled with modern enhancements such as a sloped floor for optimal viewing, seven bars for convenience, and an exclusive VIP lounge inspired by Ella Fitzgerald's intimate performances, promise an unparalleled experience for concertgoers.