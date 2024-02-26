Dragons Dance Through The Streets Of Manhattan’s Chinatown For Lunar New Year

Manhattan's historic Chinatown was ablaze with color and festivity on Sunday as dragons dominated the Lunar New Year parade, marking the arrival of the Year of the Dragon. Hundreds of enthusiastic revelers filled the streets, braving the cold clear air to partake in the vibrant celebration.

The parade was a spectacle of traditional Chinese culture, with drums, cymbals, and bursts of confetti filling the atmosphere. Among the highlights were the magnificent dragon puppets, some stretching up to an impressive 65 feet (20 meters) in length. These majestic creatures, comprised of interconnected segments and manipulated by teams of up to 11 people, weaved their way through the throngs of spectators.

Accompanying the dragons were lions and red lanterns, creating a spectacle that captivated onlookers. Notably, two individuals proudly held aloft a giant golden picture frame adorned with the Chinese character for "Dragon" against a backdrop of vibrant red.

The parade was a true reflection of the diversity of New York City, with participation from various local civic organizations, businesses, city agencies, and politicians. Participants enthusiastically exchanged greetings, shouting "Happy New Year" in English, while also sharing traditional blessings in Mandarin and Cantonese, wishing for financial prosperity in the coming year.

The Lunar New Year, celebrated on February 10th this year, is a significant event for Asian communities worldwide. It signifies the beginning of the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac, with festivities aimed at warding off bad luck and ushering in prosperity.

While larger Chinese immigrant enclaves in Queens and Brooklyn have already hosted major celebrations, Manhattan's parade was eagerly anticipated and drew crowds from across the city. Although the symbolic new lunar cycle commenced earlier in the week with the full moon, the parade was strategically scheduled for the weekend to ensure maximum participation and enjoyment.