50th Anniversary: Fans Celebrate ABBA’s Win With ‘Waterloo’

ABBA Blue Plaque

A man gestures to the ABBA blue plaque as people take part in a silent disco event to celebrate the 50th year anniversary since ABBA won the Eurovision Song contest, outside the Brighton Dome, in Brighton, England, Saturday, April 6, 2024. Fans are celebrating 50 years since ABBA won its first big battle with ‘Waterloo’. A half century ago on Saturday, April 6, the Swedish quartet triumphed at the 1974 Eurovision Song Contest with the peppy love song.