A stampede at actor Vijay's TVK rally in Karur on September 27 claimed 39 lives, including nine children and 16 women, amid thousands gathered on congested roads; over 50 injured remain in hospitals.
CM M.K. Stalin announced ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for deceased families and ₹1 lakh for the injured, while constituting a Commission of Inquiry under retired Judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe lapses and submit a swift report.
Visiting victims' kin, Stalin promised strict action based on findings, deferred comments on arrests, and mobilized medical teams from neighboring districts for relief efforts.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assured the public on Sunday that a judicial Commission of Inquiry will meticulously unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic stampede at actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, which claimed 39 lives, including nine children and 16 women. Speaking to reporters after visiting the injured at the Government Medical College Hospital in the early hours, Stalin emphasized that strict action would follow the probe's findings, without political bias.
The incident, which unfolded on Saturday evening during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) public meeting at Velusamypuram, has been described as one of the deadliest crowd crushes at a political event in recent history. Thousands of enthusiastic supporters had gathered since morning on congested roads to catch a glimpse of Vijay, the popular Tamil film star and TVK president, leading to chaos as the event progressed. Over 50 others remain hospitalized, with many in intensive care, receiving free treatment as directed by the state government.
The rally, part of Vijay's statewide political tour ahead of potential electoral forays, commenced around 7:20 p.m. What began as a fervent gathering quickly spiraled into panic when several attendees fainted amid the sweltering heat and overcrowding. Eyewitnesses recounted a mad rush as people surged forward, trampling others in the ensuing melee. The narrow venue, a relatively small road allocated for the event, exacerbated the situation, though officials have refrained from speculating on causes pending the inquiry.
Former Minister Senthil Balaji, dispatched by Stalin to the scene immediately after reports emerged, confirmed the initial death toll and coordinated emergency responses. "The CM was shocked and pained upon hearing of the 36 lives lost initially, including vulnerable children and women," Balaji said, noting that extra medical teams from neighboring districts—Trichy, Salem, and Dindigul—were mobilized swiftly. By Sunday morning, the toll had risen to 39, with 58 admitted to hospitals, including private facilities instructed not to charge victims.
Stalin, who air-dashed from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli and proceeded by road to Karur overnight, consoled grieving families and interacted with doctors to ensure top-notch care. "I am standing here with deep sorrow, unable to describe the horrific accident," he said, his voice heavy with emotion. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar expressed anguish, with the latter praying for the injured's speedy recovery.