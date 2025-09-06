Stampede Disasters Can Be Prevented, Provided We Value Human Life

We see a stark and sad contrast between celebrating the Hindu faith and the apparent neglect of the lives of its devotees. We are quick to build grand corridors and televise them for the spectacle and yet we miserably fail to provide the devotees with basic security infrastructure. We don’t even blink twice when it comes to spending crores of rupees on illuminating sites and shrines, but when it’s about investment in crowd safety protocols that can save lives, we don’t even consider it worth discussing. But at the heart of it all, maybe the real shift has to come from within―people need to start valuing their own lives, not just spiritually but practically.